A WHARFEDALE cricket club is hoping for the best for its President following a serious accident overseas.

Charles Dracup is currently in a coma in a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa - but showing signs of recovery.

The 59-year-old, who is President of Menston Cricket Club, broke his neck on December 26 after falling from a balcony at the start of a family holiday.

He was initially put on a ventilator but is now breathing unassisted and club Secretary Paul Smith said there have been other positive developments in recent days.

Speaking to the Wharfedale & Aireborough Observer on Wednesday, January 15, he said: “Charles is stable and twitching his eyelids with his blood pressure down, temperature getting more normal and the drip out of his head.

“He is now breathing on his own and he has started to respond: all positive news and we all have our fingers crossed waiting for him to wake up.”

Mr Dracup is being treated in the same hospital that is caring for England cricketer Ben Stokes’ father, Ged - and the two families have met up to offer each other mutual support.

Mr Stokes senior, who had travelled to South Africa to spend Christmas with his son and watch England’s Boxing Day Test, had been admitted to intensive care just before Christmas but has since stabilised.

Menston Cricket Club, meanwhile, is doing whatever it can to support the Dracup family.

Mr Smith said: “He’s in the best possible place there is in South Africa for this particular injury.

“All we can do at the moment is hope for the best.

We’re also getting as many people as we can to sign a card to send over to the family in South Africa - we’re just doing anything we can to show support.”

The club had issued a statement about the accident last week.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we report that Charles Dracup, our Club President, is currently in hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, following a terrible accident on Boxing Day.

“Our understanding is that on the first night of a family holiday Charles fell from a balcony - a drop of some 15 feet - and landed on his head, fracturing his neck.”

Noting that there had been some small, encouraging signs even at that stage, it added: “His wife Caroline is by his side daily, and his son Joshua and daughter Emma are being cared for by their Uncle Tim whilst in South Africa.

“Everyone at Menston Cricket Club, and also those who know Charles through cricket, are sending their thoughts and prayers to the Dracup family at this difficult time.

“We hope for the best possible outcome for Charles, who has been a driving force behind many things at Menston Cricket Club for a number of years.”